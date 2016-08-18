Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and his third in his past five games. Bregman, who had a nightmarish 2-for-38 start to his career in July, has hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games and has a .313 average with five doubles, a home run and seven RBIs in that stretch.

CF Teoscar Hernandez's first career double was a memorable one as he broke up a no-hit bid by Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez as the leadoff hitter in the sixth inning. With the double down the left field line, Hernandez has now hit safely in three of his six games in the major leagues this season.

RHP Doug Fister allowed four or more runs for the third time in his past five starts. Across that stretch (27 2/3 innings), Fister has allowed 16 runs and 37 hits. After two impressive starts to open August where he allowed just one run across 12 innings, Fister has struggled with location and movement over his past two starts. On Wednesday against St. Louis, he was touched up for four runs on seven hits in four innings.

2B Jose Altuve finished 1-for-4 a day after becoming the fastest in club history to reach 1,000 career hits, doing so in only 786 games. Altuve was hitless in his first three plate appearances on Wednesday until a double to left-center scored Alex Bregman. Altuve enters a Thursday day off with a season average of .364.

SS Carlos Correa saw his career-best hitting streak of 11 games snapped with an 0-for-4 performance Wednesday against St. Louis. Correa hit .381 during the streak. He held the second longest active hitting streak in the AL behind Mike Napoli's 16-game streak.