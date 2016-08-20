FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 20, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP James Hoyt back was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Friday. Hoyt gave up four runs in two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's loss. Manager A.J. Hinch said he'll likely be back with the Astros soon, but they want him to work on getting everything back together for a while.

RHP Brad Peacock was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Friday.

CF Carlos Gomez, designated for assignment by the Astros on Aug. 10, was released Thursday. After being acquired from the Brewers in July 2015, Gomez hit .221 with nine homers and 42 RBIs in 125 games.

