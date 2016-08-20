Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP James Hoyt back was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Friday. Hoyt gave up four runs in two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's loss. Manager A.J. Hinch said he'll likely be back with the Astros soon, but they want him to work on getting everything back together for a while.

RHP James Hoyt was optioned back to Triple-A Fresno on Friday after giving up four runs in two-thirds of an inning on Thursday. Manager A.J. Hinch said the Astros want him to get back to his good form, and he'll return soon. "Hoyt had gone back-to-back days, a lot of pitches, so he was the odd man out," Hinch said. "The second reason is ... we wanted him to go find himself again with the style of pitching he had in the minor leagues."

3B Alex Bregman now has hit in 12 of his last 13 games, with five multi-hit efforts after his 3-for-5 effort Friday. He also has a four-game hitting streak, a big improvement over his 2-for-38 start since being called up to the majors last month.

RHP Brad Peacock was recalled from Fresno to take RHP James Hoyt's place. Hinch said the Astros' strained bullpen needed some fresh arms and Peacock will take care of that. He threw a scoreless ninth inning in his first appearance this year.

2B Jose Altuve has been hot lately and stayed that way Friday. He extended his hitting streak to four games with a 3-for-6, five-RBI effort. He had a two-run double and a two-run homer and became the first Astros player in 12 years (Carlos Beltran was the last) to get 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season. But the win meant more to him. "It's big," Altuve said. "I know that this game is going to create some momentum, and we're going to keep winning games."

RHP Collin McHugh has had some trouble with home runs recently and that continued Friday. He gave up four homers in his last three starts and then allowed four more in just the first inning and lasted just three -- but Houston's comeback took him off the hook for a loss. "I don't know if I've ever been blitzed like that before in my career," McHugh said. "Today's game in general was kind of a crazy game, to start out like that was obviously not the way you draw it up."

C Evan Gattis has fared much better in the second half of the season. After he went 3-for-4 in Friday's win, Gattis is hitting .308 since July 10, moving his average up to .241.