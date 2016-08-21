Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman hit a two-run homerun in the first inning off Orioles ace Chris Tillman. It was his second home run of the series and third of the season. Bregman, who also had three hits for the second straight night, is showing enough poise that he could be the regular starter at third base.

1B Tyler White was optioned to Triple-A Fresno following Saturday's game against the Orioles. White batted .210 with seven homers and 23 RBIs over 67 games for Houston this season. On Thursday, White made his first career major league pitching appearance against Baltimore. He allowed a towering home run to Chris Davis. In a corresponding move, Houston will promote Yulieski Gurriel from Fresno.

INF Yulieski Gurriel will be called up from Triple-A Fresno and make his major league debut Sunday, Astros manager A.J. Hinch confirmed. Gurriel will likely serve as the DH. Gurriel batted .250 with two home runs and 14 RBIs for four minor league affiliates. "He got up to 50 at bats with us in the minor league," Hinch said. "That's a normal spring training for him. We've bounced him around the country. But from a baseball standpoint, he's ready and he's ready for this challenge. To add him to this group is exciting for us, certainly fun for us, our guys will be excited about it. His baseball readiness, he's in shape and ready to go." In a corresponding move, infielder Tyler White will be sent down to the Triple-A club.

RHP Mike Fiers put together an effective outing after struggling over his past two starts when he allowed nine runs, including five homers, over just 9 2/3 innings. Staked with a big lead, he was much better against Baltimore and gave up just one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and a walk over a season-tying-high seven innings. "I was just using everyone of my pitches, keeping them off-balance, just read the swings and try to keep the ball down as much as possible," Fiers said.

CF Jake Marisnick was held out of the lineup for the second straight game Saturday in Baltimore. He has been dealing with a right groin issue but could be back Sunday. "He's not 100 percent and I'm not going to put him at risk," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. Marisnick is batting .215 with two homers and nine RBIs over 80 games.

3B Luis Valbuena (strained right hamstring) had a setback and was sent back to Houston. The plan had been for Valbuena to begin a rehab assignment during the Astros current seven-game road trip. He appeared to aggravate the injury Friday while going through a workout at Camden Yards. "It's very concerning," manager A.J. Hinch said. "I'm not sure what this means or what the next step will be. But it's a significant enough step back that we have to send him back to Houston to get him evaluated."