Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman figures to maintain the regular role the rest of the season, as Luis Valbuena won't be able to return from a hamstring injury.

3B Luis Valbuena will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured right hamstring in the next few days, Houston manager A.J. Hinch said on Tuesday. Valbuena, who has not played since July 26, hit .260 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs in 90 games this season.

