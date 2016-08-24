FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2016

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Alex Bregman figures to maintain the regular role the rest of the season, as Luis Valbuena won't be able to return from a hamstring injury.

3B Luis Valbuena will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured right hamstring in the next few days, Houston manager A.J. Hinch said on Tuesday. Valbuena, who has not played since July 26, hit .260 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs in 90 games this season.

3B Luis Valbuena will undergo surgery to repair a right hamstring tendon and will miss the remainder of the season, manager A.J. Hinch said.

