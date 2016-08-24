Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman figures to maintain the regular role the rest of the season, as Luis Valbuena won't be able to return from a hamstring injury.

LF Marwin Gonzalez was the only Astros player to successfully get to Pirates RHP Ivan Nova. After bunting for a single for Houston's first hit in the second inning, he singled in each of his ensuing at-bats. He recorded three of the Astros' six hits off Nova.

SS Carlos Correa was taken out of the game late because of an illness. Correa went 0-for-3. Hinch said roughly half of Houston's team is currently sick.

RHP Joe Musgrove, a 23-year-old rookie, struggled coming off the worst performance of his young major league career. He allowed five runs, all earned, on eight hits in four inning pitched. In his last start against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 18, Musgrove allowed eight runs on 11 hits and three home runs in a 13-5 loss. He had surrendered three runs combined across his previous two starts while going seven innings in each.

3B Luis Valbuena will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured right hamstring in the next few days, Houston manager A.J. Hinch said on Tuesday. Valbuena, who has not played since July 26, hit .260 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs in 90 games this season.

