RHP Lance McCullers began a throwing program that currently consists of light toss. McCullers was shut down after being placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow discomfort on Aug. 3.

OF Colby Rasmus has initiated baseball activities as he continues his return from surgery to remove a cyst in his right ear. Rasmus was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 5 and, while non-committal on a timeline for his return, is hopeful to be back in the lineup within two weeks.