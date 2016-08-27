Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman extended his hitting streak to four games with a single in the first inning. Bregman finished 1-for-3 with a walk and has hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games, batting .317 (26-for-82) during that stretch.

2B Jose Altuve produced an RBI fielder's choice in the first inning and now has 77 RBIs as a second baseman this season. He is tied with Phil Garner (1982) for the seventh-most RBI in a single season by an Astros second baseman. Jeff Kent holds the record with 106 RBIs in 2004.

CF Jake Marisnick hit his fourth home run of the season in the second inning and has two homers in his last five games. He extended his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to nine games and is batting .310 (9-for-29) with five extra-base hits during that stretch.

C Evan Gattis belted his 21st home run in the ninth inning, a walk-off blast against Rays RHP Alex Colome. Gattis has two career walk-off homers, the other coming April 21, 2014. The Astros have four walk-off home runs this season, second only to the Mariners who have six.

RHP Lance McCullers began a throwing program that currently consists of light toss. McCullers was shut down after being placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow discomfort on Aug. 3.

OF Colby Rasmus has initiated baseball activities as he continues his return from surgery to remove a cyst in his right ear. Rasmus was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 5 and, while non-committal on a timeline for his return, is hopeful to be back in the lineup within two weeks.