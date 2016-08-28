Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman hit his fifth home run in the third inning, with all five coming in his last 11 games. Six of his last nine hits have gone for extra bases and Bregman has hit safely in 18 of 20 games since Aug. 6, batting .326 (28-for-86) with nine doubles, five homers and 17 RBIs in that span.

DH Yuli Gurriel recorded his first career extra-base hit and RBI with his run-scoring double in the second inning that scored C Evan Gattis. Gurriel added a double in the seventh inning to become the first player in franchise history with at least two doubles and two RBIs in a single game within his first five career games.

INF Jonathan Villar had a day off Saturday was because he made two errors the night before. Villar had played in every game since Milwaukee's last scheduled off day on Aug. 15.

LHP Dallas Keuchel allowed two runs on nine hits and one walk over seven innings, marking his third start this month allowing no more than two runs while working seven innings. Keuchel improved to 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA this month. He has recorded 10 quality starts in his last 12 appearances.

C Evan Gattis caught Rays 2B Logan Forsythe attempting to steal second base in the first inning and has caught 50 percent of would-be base stealers this season (11-for-22). In his last 37 games, Gattis has recorded a caught stealing in 10 of 16 attempts. He is also batting .462 with five extra-base hits over his last eight games.