Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Yuli Gurriel made his first start in the field on Monday night after four games as the designated hitter and two additional pinch-hitting appearances. Gurriel had worked out recently in left field, but Astros manager A.J. Hinch wanted to play Gurriel, a third baseman during his career in Cuba, at a position of familiarity.

RHP Lance McCullers played catch on Monday, extending his tosses to 60-90 feet. He is inching his way toward intensifying his throwing program, but there are no assurances that he will pitch again this season. McCullers landed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow discomfort on Aug. 3.