Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

DH Alex Bregman extended his hitting streak to seven games on Monday night with a two-run single in the seventh inning. Bregman has hit safely in 20 of 22 games since Aug. 6 and is batting .319 (30-for-94) with nine doubles, five home runs and 19 RBIs during that stretch.

3B Yuli Gurriel made his first start in the field on Monday night after four games as the designated hitter and two additional pinch-hitting appearances. Gurriel had worked out recently in left field, but Astros manager A.J. Hinch wanted to play Gurriel, a third baseman during his career in Cuba, at a position of familiarity.

2B Jose Altuve homered for a second consecutive game, and has 15 RBIs in his last 13 games and 34 RBIs in his last 33 games. Altuve hit his 22nd home run and upped his RBI total to 88, including 79 as a second baseman, the second most in a season in franchise history (Jeff Kent, 106 in 2004).

SS Carlos Correa collected his 89th RBI with a single in the seventh inning, marking the most RBIs by an Astros player since Carlos Lee had 94 in 2011. Correa has 86 RBIs as a shortstop, which ties the season club record set by Miguel Tejada in 2009. Correa has 56 RBIs in his last 61 games.

RHP Joe Musgrove worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings on Monday night en route to his second career victory, lowering his home ERA to 0.54. He became the first pitcher in franchise history to allow one run or less while pitching at least four innings in each of his first three appearances at home. Musgrove had seven strikeouts against three walks, the most walks of his professional career.

RHP Lance McCullers played catch on Monday, extending his tosses to 60-90 feet. He is inching his way toward intensifying his throwing program, but there are no assurances that he will pitch again this season. McCullers landed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow discomfort on Aug. 3.