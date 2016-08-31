Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman extended his hitting streak with an RBI single in the third inning. He is batting .290 (9-for-31) with two doubles, two homers and seven RBIs during the streak. Bregman has hit safely in 21 of his past 23 games and has 16 RBIs in his past 14 games.

RHP Brad Peacock was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday. In five relief appearances for the Astros this season, he allowed three runs in seven innings.

RHP Collin McHugh produced his third scoreless outing of the season, limiting the Athletics to four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings. He also worked six scoreless innings at Seattle on July 17. McHugh retired 13 of the last 15 batters he faced and recorded his fourth consecutive quality start at home. He improved to 5-1 against Oakland.

RHP Ken Giles retired the side in order in the ninth inning for his sixth save on the season. Giles recorded a pair of strikeouts and now has 40 strikeouts over his past 20 1/3 innings (20 games). He is averaging 17.7 strikeouts per nine innings during that span.

LF Colby Rasmus homered in his first plate appearance in his first game off the disabled list. Rasmus was placed on the DL on Aug. 5 and subsequently had surgery to remove a cyst from his right ear. It marked his 13th home run this season, and Rasmus also recorded his 13th outfield assist earlier in the second inning. His 13 outfield assists are the most by a Houston left fielder since Richard Hidalgo had 13 in 1999.