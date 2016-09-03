Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Jandel Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Gustave pitched in three games for Houston earlier this season, allowing one run in 3 1/3 innings.

RHP James Hoyt was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Hoyt struck out nine and walked three in 8 2/3 innings in his first stint with Houston. He didn't allow a hit in 2/3 of an inning Friday.

3B Alex Bregman continued his recent torrid streak with his first-inning homer and a two-run triple Friday. Bregman, who went 2-for-5, has now all six of his homers and collected 19 RBI in his last 16 games. That's the second most RBI in the American League in that span.

1B Tyler White was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. White started 56 games for Houston before getting sent to Triple A. He delivered a pinch-hit two-run double in the eighth inning Friday.

INF Yulieski Gurriel took grounders and throws at first base during Friday's workout and then made his debut at first as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning Friday. It was the first time for him to play at third as a professional. Manager A.J. Hinch had no concerns about him making the switch to first. "He's a natural infielder so it's really just the bigger glove and the side of the infield," Hinch said.

RHP Doug Fister allowed a season high in hits with 10, runs with eight and earned runs with seven. His 3 2/3 innings of work also marked his shortest outing since May 14, 2015 when he lasted just two innings. "Clearly, tonight was not a good night," Fister said. "It was a night full of big swings for them. Unfortunately, good, bad or indifferent, you've got to go out there and get your job done. I didn't get my job done tonight, put our team in a pretty big hole."

LHP Dallas Keuchel won't start in the series against Texas as the Astros have opted to push him back to get more rest. Keuchel will make his next start Tuesday against Cleveland. Keuchel has been dealing with soreness and fatigue. He hasn't started since Aug. 27.