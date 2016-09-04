Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brady Rodgers struggled in his major league debut. The Pacific Coast League pitcher of the year gave up five runs to the Rangers in the eighth inning on five hits and pitched just two-thirds of an inning. He took the outing as a learning experience. "There's always more outings ahead of me," he said. "I don't think it's the end of my career. I've just got to take the positives. I thought I made some good pitches. I thought I made some bad pitches. The hitters are a little bit better up here. I've got to do my job a little bit better next time."

2B Jose Altuve pulled up after grounding into a game-ending double play and is day-to-day with right calf discomfort. Altuve went 1-for-4 on the day.

INF Marwin Gonzalez was out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as he continued to be slowed by right hamstring discomfort. He tested the hamstring Friday but still wasn't ready to play Saturday. "I'm going to try and stay away from him as long as possible until he feels better," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said.

SS Carlos Correa extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single to lead off the second inning. That the hit came off Texas LHP Derek Holland is no surprise. Correa is now a lifetime .545 hitter vs. Holland with two homers and three RBIs.

RHP Joe Musgrove allowed at least five runs in a start for the third time in six starts. Musgrove gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings against Texas. "I felt pretty good going out there," Musgrove said. "I thought I threw the ball well. A few bad pitches here and there. That's a really good lineup with the power they have in the meat of their lineup."

DH Evan Gattis continued his strong recent play by going 3-for-4 with a solo homer in the sixth inning. Gattis is hitting .337 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 29 games since July 31.