Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Alex Bregman went 3-for-5 to match his career high in hits. Bregman also stole his first career base in the first inning. Over the past 27 games, Bregman is hitting .328. That follows a 10-game start to his career in which he batted .053.

RHP Chris Devenski picked up his third win of the season with 1 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday against the Rangers. It marked the 24th multi-inning relief outing for Devenski this year, which is second in the majors. He was happy to have a chance to come up big. "I try to come in and stop the damage," he said. "Just attack them with my best stuff, and I trust my defense. They did a good job."

RF George Springer hit a solo homer to lead off the game Sunday at Texas. The homer, the 26th for Springer, moved him to 100 runs on the season. He is the first Houston player to score 100 runs in a season since Lance Berkman in 2008. The leadoff homer was also the seventh for Springer this year, which is one behind the club single-season record set by Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.

LHP Dallas Keuchel played catch Sunday and remains on target to start Tuesday at Cleveland. However, manager A.J. Hinch said it will be important to see how Keuchel feels first Monday, as the lefty has slowed by fatigue and general soreness. "The first couple of days of rest and rehab and some activities behind the scenes -- the arm exercises, the massages, all the treatments that you get -- have been the focus the last 48 hours," Hinch said.

RHP Collin McHugh pitched less than five innings for the sixth time this year. McHugh, who lasted 4 1/3 innings and gave up five runs to the Rangers, has a 7.28 ERA in his past eight starts. That has raised his ERA from 4.18 to 4.96.

C Evan Gattis continued his recent power surge with a homer in the fifth inning Sunday at Texas. It marked the fifth homer Gattis has hit in the past nine games. His homer was also his 16th as a catcher, which matches the Houston club record set by Jason Castro in 2013.