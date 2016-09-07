Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP James Hoyt pitched 1 1/3 hitless and scoreless innings of relief to pick up his first major league win Tuesday at Cleveland. Hoyt retired all four batters he faced, two of them on strikeouts.

3B Alex Bregman had an RBI triple in the third inning Tuesday. In his first 19 major league games, Bregman hit .169 with four RBIs. In his past 20 games, he is hitting .349 with 23 RBIs. His total of 23 RBIs since Aug. 16 leads the American League.

RHP Brad Peacock was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to start the Tuesday game in place of injured LHP Dallas Keuchel. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits. "I threw 40 pitches two days ago (in a relief appearance for Fresno), so I knew I would be on a short leash tonight," Peacock said. "I was able to execute my pitches and get out of it." In 22 games (21 starts) at Fresno, Peacock was 5-6 with a 4.23 ERA. In two previous stints with the Astros, Peacock made five relief appearances and had no record and a 3.86 ERA.

1B Marwin Gonzalez got the big hit of the game Tuesday, a two-out, three-run home run on an 0-2 pitch from Indians RHP Corey Kluber in the second inning that gave the Astros a 3-0 lead. "I was just trying to get a single and put a run on the board for us, but got a pitch and put a good swing on it for a home run. That was big," said Gonzalez, who also had two doubles in the game.

RHP Joe Musgrove, who was scheduled to start Thursday in Cleveland, has had his start pushed back to Friday, at home against the Cubs. The Astros recalled RHP David Paulino from Triple-A Fresno to start Thursday's game.

RHP David Paulino was recalled from Triple-A Fresno and will start the Thursday game in Cleveland. In a combined 20 appearances (15 starts) at Fresno and Double-A Corpus Christi, Paulino was 5-4 with a 2.00 ERA, with 106 strikeouts in 90 innings. Thursday's start will be his major league debut. Paulino's start will come after RHP Brad Peacock, also recalled from Fresno, started the Tuesday game. "Day to day is a good description for us right now in September," manager A.J. Hinch said. "We're just trying to get through this series."

C Jason Castro was not in the starting lineup Tuesday, but he was available. Castro missed his third consecutive game due to a bruised knee. Manager A.J. Hinch said Castros would start the games Wednesday and Thursday in Cleveland.