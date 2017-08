SS Carlos Correa has an inflamed left shoulder and has been sent back to Houston to get it examined. Rookie 3B Alex Bregman, who was drafted as a shortstop but has played mostly third base since joining the Astros, started at short in place of Correa.

C Evan Gattis has 16 home runs at his position this season. That ties the Astros' record for most homers by a catcher, done previously by Juan Castro in 2013 and John Bateman in 1966.