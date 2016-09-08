Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Yulieski Gurriel hit his first major league home run, a two-run shot in the eighth inning off LHP Andrew Miller that cut Cleveland's lead to 6-5. "He's a good hitter, and he found the barrel against a really good pitcher," manager A.J. Hinch said. Gurriel, a 32-year-old Cuban native, signed a five-year contract with the Astros in the middle of July.

RHP Doug Fister had a rough outing, pitching 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on nine hits and three walks. "He had a hard time executing his pitches. A lot of misfires, which isn't normal for him," manager A.J. Hinch said.

2B Jose Altuve singled to raise his first inning batting average to .364. That's the highest average in the American League and the second-highest in the majors behind Cubs OF Dexter Fowler (.384).

SS Carlos Correa has an inflammed left shoulder and has been sent back to Houston to get the shoulder examined. "Carlos is a little beat up," manager A.J. Hinch said. "We sent him to see our doctors. We felt it was the right decision." Alex Bregman, who was drafted as a shortstop but has played mostly third base since joining the Astros, started at short in place of Correa.

C Evan Gattis has 16 home runs as a catcher this season. That ties the Astros record for homers by a catcher, done previously by Juan Castro in 2013 and John Bateman in 1966.