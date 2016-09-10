Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel will resume a throwing program no earlier than Monday as he works his way back from left shoulder inflammation. Keuchel will miss a third consecutive start this weekend, and he last pitched on Aug. 27 against the Rays, allowing two runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts over seven innings in a 6-2 victory.

SS Carlos Correa is hoping to return at some point this weekend from the left shoulder inflammation that sidelined him for the final two games of the Indians series. Correa was not in the starting lineup on Friday and will undergo daily strength tests until the inflammation has subsided.