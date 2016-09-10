Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Alex Bregman increased his on-base streak to 23 consecutive games with his single in the fourth inning. That is the third-longest active streak in the American League behind Red Sox OF Mookie Betts (26 games) and Angels OF Mike Trout (24) and the second-longest by an Astros player this season (2B Jose Altuve, 32). It also ties the fourth-longest streak by an Astros rookie.

3B Yulieski Gurriel extended his career-long hitting streak to six games with his third consecutive multi-hit game. He also notched his first career stolen base. Gurriel is batting .346 in his first 16 games.

LHP Dallas Keuchel will resume a throwing program no earlier than Monday as he works his way back from left shoulder inflammation. Keuchel will miss a third consecutive start this weekend, and he last pitched on Aug. 27 against the Rays, allowing two runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts over seven innings in a 6-2 victory.

SS Carlos Correa is hoping to return at some point this weekend from the left shoulder inflammation that sidelined him for the final two games of the Indians series. Correa was not in the starting lineup on Friday and will undergo daily strength tests until the inflammation has subsided.

RHP Joe Musgrove recorded his third quality start despite taking the loss, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings. He is the first Astros starter to work at least six innings since Aug. 30. Despite allowing multiple runs at home for the first time, Musgrove owns a 1.19 ERA in four home starts.