Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Alex Bregman extended his on-base streak to 24 consecutive games with his eighth home run in the third inning. Bregman has recorded a hit in a career-best nine consecutive games and is batting .350 (36-for-103) with six doubles, three triples and eight home runs with 27 RBIs and a .396 on-base percentage during his on-base streak.

3B Yulieski Gurriel extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the third inning and is batting .339 (19-for-56) in his first 17 games with the Astros. Over the course of his streak, Gurriel is batting .375 (10-for-28) after going 1-for-4 on Saturday.

RHP Collin McHugh earned his 10th win of the season and has reached at least 10 wins in each of his last three campaigns. The last Astros pitcher to accomplish that feat was LHP Wandy Rodriguez from 2009-11. McHugh earned his 40th career victory and his 29 wins since 2015 are tied for second in the American League with teammate Dallas Keuchel and Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello, behind only Red Sox LHP David Price (33).

RHP Ken Giles recorded his ninth consecutive save, which ties as the longest consecutive saves streak by an Astros pitcher this season (RHP Will Harris, June 5-July 5). For Giles, it marks the second-longest streak of his career following a 13-game streak with the Phillies in 2015.