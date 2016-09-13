Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel (left shoulder inflammation) did not begin a throwing program as originally hoped on Monday. He has missed three turns in the rotation since last pitching on Aug. 27.

C Evan Gattis set a franchise record for home runs by a catcher when he hit his 17th on Sunday night against the Cubs. Gattis, who entered Monday with 25 homers overall, surpassed the mark of 16 home runs set by John Bateman in 1966 and matched by Jason Castro in 2013. Gattis is batting .280 with 36 RBIs in 49 games behind the plate.