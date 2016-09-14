Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

PH Tony Kemp delivered an RBI double in the seventh inning that scored LF Marwin Gonzalez. It marked his third career pinch hit and Kemp improved to 2-for-4 in his last four at-bats as a pinch hitter. The double was his first extra-base hit since June 3 when he hit a triple against the Athletics.

3B Yulieski Gurriel extended his career-long hitting streak to nine games with single in the seventh inning. Gurriel finished 2-for-5 and is batting .361 (13-for-36) during the streak, which dates back to Sept. 4.

SS Carlos Correa walked twice in five plate appearances, upping his season total to 69 walks. The last American League shortstops with at least 69 walks in a season were Marco Scutaro (90) and Derek Jeter (70) in 2009.

DH Evan Gattis clubbed his 26th home run with one out in the ninth inning off Rangers RHP Sam Dyson to send the game into extra innings. It was his second ninth-inning homer in as many games and third this season. It marked his first game-tying home run in the ninth inning since May 21, 2013 with the Braves.