FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 15, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Brad Peacock took a no-decision but produced a quality start in only his second start with the Astros this season. Peacock allowed one run on three hits and two walks, with five strikeouts, over six innings. It was his first quality start Sept. 2, 2014, against the Angels. His five strikeouts were his most since fanning seven on Sept. 26, 2014, against the Mets.

2B Jose Altuve hit his 24th home run in the fourth inning, his 22nd as a second baseman, which ties Jeff Kent (2003) for the third-most homers by a second baseman in club history. Kent holds the club record with 27 in 2004. Altuve also produced his 94th RBI, the most by an Astros player since Carlos Lee had 94 in 2011. Altuve finished 3-for-4, and his 57 multi-hit games are second in the majors behind Red Sox OF Mookie Betts.

RHP Ken Giles had his string of nine consecutive saves snapped with his fourth blown save on the season. That string matched RHP Will Harris for the longest such streak this season and represented the second-longest streak in Giles' career. He converted 13 consecutive saves with the Phillies last season.

C Jason Castro hit his 11th home run of the season in the sixth inning. He has hits in eight of 12 games and over his last 18 games has five home runs and nine RBIs with an .894 OPS. Castro has combined with Evan Gattis to hit 28 home runs while catching this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.