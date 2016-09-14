Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock took a no-decision but produced a quality start in only his second start with the Astros this season. Peacock allowed one run on three hits and two walks, with five strikeouts, over six innings. It was his first quality start Sept. 2, 2014, against the Angels. His five strikeouts were his most since fanning seven on Sept. 26, 2014, against the Mets.

2B Jose Altuve hit his 24th home run in the fourth inning, his 22nd as a second baseman, which ties Jeff Kent (2003) for the third-most homers by a second baseman in club history. Kent holds the club record with 27 in 2004. Altuve also produced his 94th RBI, the most by an Astros player since Carlos Lee had 94 in 2011. Altuve finished 3-for-4, and his 57 multi-hit games are second in the majors behind Red Sox OF Mookie Betts.

RHP Ken Giles had his string of nine consecutive saves snapped with his fourth blown save on the season. That string matched RHP Will Harris for the longest such streak this season and represented the second-longest streak in Giles' career. He converted 13 consecutive saves with the Phillies last season.

C Jason Castro hit his 11th home run of the season in the sixth inning. He has hits in eight of 12 games and over his last 18 games has five home runs and nine RBIs with an .894 OPS. Castro has combined with Evan Gattis to hit 28 home runs while catching this season.