Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

IF Alex Bregman is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a strained hamstring, MLB.com reported Friday. Bregman suffered the injury in Wednesday's victory over Texas. He hit .260 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs over 47 games with the Astros this season.

2B Jose Altuve, who came out of Wednesday's game with a strained oblique muscle, was in the lineup Friday. He had a pair of hits in the 6-0 victory -- and probably could have had at least one more, if not for a pair of grounders that got by Seattle infielders and were ruled errors -- and continues to be a thorn in the side of the Mariners. He has a .337 career batting average against them.

RHP Mike Fiers heads into his scheduled Saturday start with plenty of incentive -- and not just because the Astros are fighting for their playoff lives. Fiers got beat up for seven hits and seven runs in 2 1/3 innings -- his shortest outing of the season -- the last time out. Fiers faces a Seattle team he has never beaten in two tries.

RHP Collin McHugh continued his mastery of the Seattle Mariners on Friday, when he threw seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball in the 6-0 victory. McHugh is 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA against Seattle this season, while he's 7-10 with a 5.30 ERA against everyone else. He owns a 9-3 career record against the Mariners.

1B Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-0 victory over Seattle. He is hitting .356 with three home runs and five RBIs in 12 games against the Mariners this season.

DH Evan Gattis continues to swing a hot bat as he notched his 27th home run of the season with a solo shot in Friday's fifth inning. Gattis has 10 home runs since July 31, with a .302 batting average during that span.

IF Colin Moran was recalled from Triple-A Fresno before Friday's game. Moran adds depth after the season-ending hamstring injury to IF Alex Bregman.