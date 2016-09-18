Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Devenski survived a shaky seventh inning to keep the Astros clinging to a 2-0 lead. Devenski gave up two singles but ended up striking out three batters to strand both runners. He has pitched 13 1/3 scoreless innings over his past 10 appearances.

3B Yuli Gurriel delivered a two-run single while hitting out of the No. 2 spot in the batting order Saturday. It was the biggest hit of the 2-1 win and came in only his second game hitting in front of star Jose Altuve. "Hitting from the two-hole is a big responsibility," Gurriel said, "and I just try to do the best I can."

RHP Doug Fister is seeking his first win since Aug. 22 as he heads into his scheduled Sunday afternoon start at Seattle. Fister has gone 0-3 with a 9.35 ERA over his past four starts, and the Astros are going to need him down the stretch as their hobbled rotation tries to keep Houston in the postseason race. Fister has already beaten Seattle twice this season.

2B Jose Altuve went hitless Saturday, a rarity for him on any night but especially against the Mariners. He carried a .337 career batting average against Seattle into the game but went 0-for-3. The Mariners intentionally walked Altuve in the sixth inning, which ended up working in their favor when SS Carlos Correa, hitting behind Altuve, flew out to leave runners on first and second.

RHP Mike Fiers bounced back from his shortest start of the season to turn in one of his best outings Saturday night. Fiers threw six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, and left the mound with a 2-0 lead.

LHP Dallas Keuchel told reporters that doctors have recommended he rest his shoulder for four weeks. But if the Astros are still in the thick of the postseason race by the middle of end of next week, he may resume throwing again in an effort to return to the rotation.

RHP Ken Giles earned his 13th save in impressive fashion Saturday, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth that saw his fastball touch 100 miles per hour. He struck out Seattle CF Leonys Martin with an 88-mph slider to end the game.