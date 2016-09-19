Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister struggled again in his latest outing, allowing seven runs off eight hits in just 3 2/3 innings. Fister's biggest problem was figuring out Seattle RF Seth Smith, who hit two homers off him to account for four of the runs. Fister has allowed six or more earned runs in three of his past four starts while seeing his season ERA go from 3.60 to 4.45.

RHP Brad Peacock will get another shot in the starting rotation Monday, when the Astros open a three-game series at Oakland. Peacock had some success as a reliever during an August promotion but has since moved into the rotation to help offset injuries to Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers. He's been solid in his first two starts with Houston this month, allowing just two runs off eight hits over 9 2/3 total innings.

2B Jose Altuve went hitless again Sunday, leaving him 0-for-7 in the final two games of the Seattle series. He went into the series with a .336 career batting average against the Mariners.

LHP Dallas Keuchel told reporters over the weekend that he would decide on whether to try to pitch again this season, based on the Astros' playoff positioning after the Seattle series. The loss to the Mariners left Houston three games behind Toronto in the race for the second and final wild-card spot, so it's not clear how eager Keuchel is to risk his sore shoulder for a playoff push.

SS Carlos Correa hit his 20th home run of the season, giving him two 20-homer seasons before the age of 22. His 22nd birthday is on Thursday, and that could be a magic number in that he's now chasing his personal high of 22 homers in a season.