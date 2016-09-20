Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

INF Tyler White hit his third pinch-hit double of the season on Monday night in a 4-2 victory against Oakland. White brought LF Teoscar Hernandez home from first to tie the game 2-2. White is 4-for-11 (.364) with three RBIs overall as a pinch hitter this season. He tied the team record for most pinch hit doubles by a rookie. Russ Johnson also had three in 1999.

3B Yuli Gurriel hit second in the lineup for the fourth time this season on Monday night in a 4-2 loss to Oakland. He has hit fifth 10 times, sixth five times and fourth three times. "He's a productive hitter no matter where I put him," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "Recently in the 2 hole he's really responded hitting ahead of (2B Jose) Altuve and behind (RF George) Springer." Gurriel went 0-for-4 but is batting .307.

RHP Brad Peacock, a former A's minor-leaguer, gave up two runs on three hits, including two home runs, over 5 1/3 innings and got a no-decision Monday night in a 4-2 victory against Oakland. Peacock gave up solo home runs to 3B Ryon Healy and C Bruce Maxwell, both rookies, in the second inning. "I just made a couple mistakes with the slider, and they took advantage of it for sure," Peacock said. "Put some good swings on it, but other than that I thought the night went pretty well." Peacock is 0-0 with a 2.86 ERA in eight appearances, including three starts, this season.

1B Marwin Gonzalez ended an 0-for-12 skid with a tie-breaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning of a 4-2 victory Monday night against Oakland. Gonzalez grounded right-hander Ryan Madson's first pitch to center with no outs. "He didn't get too big," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "Sometimes our guys, they want to win so badly, you want to be the guy. We can come out of our swing a little bit. We can swing hard and have some emptiness to some of our swings. Not tonight. Working the ball up the middle, taking whatever Madson gave him."

DH/C Evan Gattis hit his career-high 28th home run of the season Monday night in a 4-2 victory against Oakland. He pulled into a tie with RF George Springer for the team lead in homers. Gattis lined a solo shot to left-center off A's rookie RHP Jharel Cotton in the second inning. Gattis hit 27 home runs last year.