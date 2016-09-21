Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Devenski (4-4) pitched 3 2/3 perfect innings for the win Tuesday night in a 2-1, 10-inning victory against Oakland. The rookie struck out four and had his 11th straight scoreless outing. "This is exactly why Devenski's valuable in the role that he's in," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "I never know when a game like this is going to come up. I understand the appeal of him starting, but (after) a couple days' rest, he's going to be back in there again in some clutch games."

2B Jose Altuve led off the eighth Tuesday night against Oakland with a sharp single to left, his 200th hit of the season. Altuve has three straight 200-hit seasons. The last player in the major leagues with at least three consecutive seasons of 200 hits was Ichiro Suzuki, who had 10 straight 200-hit season from 2001-10.

RHP Joe Musgrove allowed one run on two hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking three in a no-decision Tuesday night in Houston's 10-inning, 2-1 victory against Oakland. Musgrove had a no-hitter through 5 1/3 innings before giving up two opposite-field hits. "I thought I made good pitches," Musgrove said. "They just kind of hit it where guys weren't. Those are tough, especially to break up the no-no at that point. I stayed focused and I still felt good."

RHP Ken Giles recorded his 13th save of the season on his 26th birthday Tuesday in a 2-1, 10-inning victory against Oakland. Giles had to work hard for his save. After he retired the first batter he faced, the A's loaded the bases as Yonder Alonso walked, Brett Eibner singled and Bruce Maxwell walked. Giles retired Jake Smolinski on a popup for the second out, then struck out Joey Wendle.