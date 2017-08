RHP Lance McCullers on Thursday completed his first bullpen session since being placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow discomfort on Aug. 3. McCullers tossed 30 pitches, all fastballs and changeups, and will be reevaluated on Friday to determine his next course of action. There is no timetable for his return and he will include curveballs in his next bullpen session before facing live batters. .