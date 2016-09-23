Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Jandel Gustave struck out three batters over 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his fifth multi-strikeout game in 10 career appearances. He is just one of 10 relievers to record at least five multi-strikeout games in his first 10 appearances, with RHP Michael Feliz (2015-16) the last to accomplish the feat.

PH Tyler White entered the game in the eighth inning and doubled in his lone at-bat. His four pinch-hit doubles lead the American League this season and are a franchise record for a rookie. The only AL rookies with more pinch doubles in a season were Carlos Baerga and Kevin Reimer, who both hit five in 1990.

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak against the Angels to 19 games with a single in the first inning and is batting .487 (38-for-78) with seven doubles, two triples, four homers and 13 RBIs during that span. Altuve added two more hits for his 60th multi-hit game on the season, which is ranked second in the American League.

RHP Mike Fiers allowed just two runs on four hits with a season-high nine strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. His previous high for strikeouts was seven, accomplished four times. He extended his streak of walking no more than three batters to 33 consecutive starts dating back to Sept. 13, 2015.

RHP Lance McCullers on Thursday completed his first bullpen session since being placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow discomfort on Aug. 3. McCullers tossed 30 pitches, all fastballs and changeups, and will be reevaluated on Friday to determine his next course of action. There is no timetable for his return and he will include curveballs in his next bullpen session before facing live batters. .