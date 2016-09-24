Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

DH Tyler White entered in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter for LF Tony Kemp and hit an RBI single that scored DH Evan Gattis. White is batting .417 (5-for-12) with three RBIs as a pinch hitter this season.

RHP Doug Fister allowed just two runs on five hits and one walk over five innings. It marked just his second start of at least five innings over his last six appearances and his first start since Aug. 22 at Pittsburgh where he allowed no more than two runs. In 12 career starts against the Angels, Fister owns a 2.78 ERA.

1B/SS Marwin Gonzalez hit a bases-loaded, two-run single in the sixth inning and has recorded four hits in his last five at-bats with the bases loaded. Gonzalez started his career 3-for-30 in those situations. His three RBIs match a season high, last accomplished on Sept. 6 at Cleveland.

SS Carlos Correa doubled in the second inning, his 35th double on the season. He is just one of 12 shortstops in American League history with at least 35 doubles, 20 home runs and 90 RBIs in a season, with Carlos Guillen in 2007 the last to do so. Correa departed in the ninth inning after re-aggravating a left shoulder injury while attempting to make a diving catch in center field.

RHP Lance McCullers emerged from his first bullpen session without complications and will continue with his throwing program. McCullers tossed a 30-pitch bullpen on Thursday and is scheduled for another on Sunday or Monday. McCullers was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 3 with right elbow discomfort.