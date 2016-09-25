Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Devenski made his 26th multi-inning relief outing of the season, which ranks second in the majors behind Rays RHP Erasmo Ramirez (33). Devenski entered with a 1.35 ERA as a reliever but allowed three runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings.

RHP Brad Peacock allowed one run on one hit and two walks with a season-high seven strikeouts over five innings. In his four starts with Houston this season, Peacock hasn't recorded a decision despite posting a 2.25 ERA. It marked his 11th consecutive start allowing three earned runs or fewer, a streak that dates back to 2014.

RF George Springer finished 4-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. It marked his second four-hit game of the season (also Aug. 19 at Baltimore) and his fifth triple, and first since Aug. 31 against the Athletics. Springer is the third outfielder in club history with at least five triples and 28 home runs in a season, joining Lance Berkman (five triples, 34 homers in 2001) and Moises Alou (five triples, 38 homers in 1998).

RHP Ken Giles took a line drive off his right wrist during batting practice on Saturday, putting the rest of his season in doubt. Giles was in right field throwing with other pitchers when he was struck by the ball. He was carted off the field. Giles, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in the offseason, owns a 4.31 ERA with 13 saves. The 26-year-old right-hander suffered through a terrible outing on Friday, when he managed one out while getting rocked for six runs on three hits and three walks.

