Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer finished 3-for-3 with a walk Sunday. He has reached base safely in seven consecutive plate appearances following his 4-for-5 night Saturday. Springer has recorded five singles, one triple and a walk during that stretch yet scored just one run. He was erased four times on double plays by 3B Yuli Gurriel in the finale.

SS Carlos Correa recorded an RBI single in the first inning, bumping his season total against the Angels to 21 RBIs. The franchise record for most RBI against a single opponent in a season is 24 set by Jimmy Wynn against the Cubs in 1967 and matched by Lance Berkman against the Reds in 2002.

RHP Joe Musgrove allowed one run over seven innings against the Angels to notch his second consecutive victory. He matched his career high for innings and improved to 2-2 with a 2.55 ERA over his past four starts, with the Astros going 3-1 in those games. In six games (five starts) at Minute Maid Park this season, Musgrove owns a 1.75 ERA.

DH Evan Gattis clubbed his 31st home run on the first pitch of the second inning, his ninth homer this month. Gattis is tied for the third-most homers hit in September in club history with Lance Berkman (2006). Berkman (2005) and Richard Hidalgo (2000) share the club record with 11 home runs.