Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman ramped up baseball activities and participated in batting practice on Monday. Bregman (right hamstring) has been sidelined since Sept. 15.

2B Jose Altuve singled in the sixth inning, giving him hits in seven of his last eight games. Altuve is batting .314 (11-for-35) during that span and, with 210 hits, leads the majors just ahead of Red Sox RF Mookie Betts (209).

RF George Springer recorded a single in his first at-bat to stretch his streak of hits to seven consecutive at-bats. That is the longest such streak by an Astros player since Lance Berkman had a hit in eight consecutive at-bats from May 4-8, 2008, which is the franchise record. Springer reached base safely in eight successive plate appearances in that span (six singles, one triple and one walk).

RHP Collin McHugh produced another strong outing against the Mariners, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts over seven innings. McHugh owns a 1.41 ERA in five starts against the Mariners this season. His is the lowest ERA for an Astros starter (minimum five starts) against any club in a season since RHP Wade Miller posted a 1.13 ERA against the Brewers in 2001.

RHP Lance McCullers will continue his rehab in Kissimmee, Fla., where he will face live hitters for the first time since landing on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3 with right elbow discomfort. McCullers completed two bullpen sessions in recent days, his first since the injury.

OF Colby Rasmus will see a specialist on Tuesday in Philadelphia for a hip/groin issue that has sidelined him for more than a week. He made his last start on Sept. 16 at Seattle and pinch hit the following two games. Rasmus, who signed a one-year, $15.8 million contract during the offseason, is not expected to return this season.

