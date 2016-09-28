Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Jandel Gustave earned his first career victory, allowing one walk over one hitless inning. Gustave made his major league debut on Aug. 11 and has 14 strikeouts against three walks in 12 appearances and 13 2/3 innings.

PH Alex Bregman hit a game-tying single off Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez with two outs in the sixth inning, in his first action since suffering a right hamstring injury against the Rangers on Sept. 14. It also marked his first career pinch-hit plate appearance.

2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI double off Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez and is batting .542 (13-for-24) in his career against his Venezuelan countryman. Altuve owns the highest career average against Hernandez among players with at least 20 plate appearances.

RF George Springer extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 3-for-5 with a two-run double and two runs scored. Springer has posted four consecutive multi-hit games and is batting .472 (17-for-36) with a .500 on-base percentage during his streak.