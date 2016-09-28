FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 28, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jandel Gustave earned his first career victory, allowing one walk over one hitless inning. Gustave made his major league debut on Aug. 11 and has 14 strikeouts against three walks in 12 appearances and 13 2/3 innings.

PH Alex Bregman hit a game-tying single off Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez with two outs in the sixth inning, in his first action since suffering a right hamstring injury against the Rangers on Sept. 14. It also marked his first career pinch-hit plate appearance.

2B Jose Altuve finished 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI double off Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez and is batting .542 (13-for-24) in his career against his Venezuelan countryman. Altuve owns the highest career average against Hernandez among players with at least 20 plate appearances.

RF George Springer extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 3-for-5 with a two-run double and two runs scored. Springer has posted four consecutive multi-hit games and is batting .472 (17-for-36) with a .500 on-base percentage during his streak.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.