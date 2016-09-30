Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

3B Alex Bregman made his first start since Sept. 14 against the Rangers and hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning for his 34th RBI. He became one of just five Astros with 34 RBIs in his first 49 career games, joining George Springer (36 in 2014), Hunter Pence (34 in 2007), J.D. Martinez (34 in 2011) and Carlos Correa (34 last season).

RHP Doug Fister capped a miserable month of September by allowing five runs on five hits and one walk over 1 1/3 innings against the Mariners. Fister closed the month with an 0-4 record and an 11.74 ERA. He signed a one-year deal with the Astros last offseason and will be a free agent when the season concludes.

RF George Springer hit a solo home run to right field in the third inning, his 29th overall this season and 28th as an outfielder, which is tied for the eighth most by an outfielder in club history. Springer extended his hitting streak to nine games, which is one shy of his season long. He is batting .439 with five RBIs during the streak.

C Evan Gattis hit his 32nd home run in the sixth inning, extending his single-season career high. It was his 10th homer this month, which trails Lance Berkman (2005) and Richard Hidalgo (2000), who both his 11, for the club record in September.