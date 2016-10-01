Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock took a 3-0 record against the Angels into the game against them Friday night, but was knocked around for seven runs (five earned) in 4 2/3 innings to get the loss. Peacock got through the first inning, but an error by right fielder Teoscar Hernandez on a fly ball leading off the second got the Angels' offense started. The Angels scored four in the inning, highlighted by a three-run double by Kaleb Cowart, and the Astros and Peacock never recovered.

RF George Springer, who started Friday's game against the Angels as the DH, played in all 160 games this season. Astros manager A.J. Hinch plans to play Springer Saturday and Sunday so that he will have played in all 162. Springer, who leads the majors with 738 plate appearances, would become the first Astro to play every game since Carlos Lee in 2007.

RHP Collin McHugh starts Saturday against the Angels. McHugh is 3-0 with a 3.10 ERA in September, and 11-0 with a 3.04 ERA in September while pitching for Houston. The only pitcher to win more than 11 consecutive decisions in September in the past 30 years is Randy Johnson, who won 19 in a row for 1993-99.

SS Carlos Correa needs four RBIs to reach 100 for the season, and he's done most of his damage against the Angels. With 21 RBIs against the Angels this season, he is three short of the franchise record for most in a season against any opponent. The record of 24 has been accomplished several times, most recently by Lance Berkman versus the Reds in 2002.