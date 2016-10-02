Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brady Rodgers makes his first major league start Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Rodgers was named the Pacific Coast League's Pitcher of the Year and the Astros' Minor League Pitcher of the Year after going 12-4 with a 2.86 ERA at Triple-A Fresno. Since being promoted Sept. 2, Rodgers has allowed 10 runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings covering four relief appearances.

DH Jose Altuve practically secured his second American League batting championship in three seasons Saturday night. Altuve went 2-for-4, walked, scored a run and stole two bases in a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve's .338 average leads OF Mookie Betts and 2B Dustin Pedroia of the Boston Red Sox by 18 points. Altuve's two steals give him 30 for the season, marking the fifth consecutive time he has stolen at least 30 bases.

RF George Springer watched his 10-game hitting streak end Saturday night. Springer went 0-for-5 and struck out once in a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Springer would become the first member of the Astros since 2007 to play 162 games in a season if he takes the field Sunday.

RHP Collin McHugh earned his sixth straight victory Saturday night. The right-hander combined with two relievers to shutout the Los Angeles Angels 3-0. McHugh retired the first 14 batters he faced, induced 10 groundouts, collected four strikeouts, allowed three hits, issued one walk and hit one batter in 7 2/3 innings.

CF Jake Marisnick had his first three-hit game of the season Saturday night. Marisnick went 3-for-4 including a double, drove in a run and stole a base in a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Marisnick recorded his last three-hit game April 10, 2015 against the Texas Rangers.

RHP Ken Giles moved into a tie for the team lead in saves Saturday night. Giles allowed one hit and one walk while recording one strikeout in the ninth inning to preserve a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Giles and RHP Luke Gregerson each have 15 saves going into the season's final day.