5 months ago
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
April 5, 2017 / 4:01 AM / 5 months ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF George Springer became the second player in franchise history to record a leadoff home run on Opening Day, joining Terry Puhl, who did so twice. Puhl accomplished the feat first off Reds RHP Tom Seaver on April 6, 1978, and did it again off Dodgers RHP Burt Hooton on April 10, 1980. For Springer, it was his 10th career leadoff homer.

LHP Dallas Keuchel tossed seven scoreless innings against the Mariners in his third consecutive Opening Day start. In those starts, Keuchel is 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA and has worked at least seven innings in each. His three career Opening Day wins are tied for second in franchise history with RHP Mike Scott and RHP Shane Reynolds behind RHP Larry Dierker (four).

RHP Collin McHugh completed a bullpen session on Monday and is scheduled to make a rehab start on Thursday for Triple-A Fresno. McHugh is on the 10-day disabled list after arriving for spring training with a dead arm. He is scheduled to work five to six innings Thursday or throw between 80 and 85 pitches.

SS Carlos Correa finished 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly Monday. He homered on Opening Day for a second consecutive season. The last Houston player to do so was Richard Hidalgo from 1999-2000.

