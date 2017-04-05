Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Marwin Gonzalez hit his second career home run off Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma. Gonzalez is batting .444 (12-for-27) with four RBIs against Iwakuma. He owns the highest batting average against Iwakuma among all active major-leaguers (minimum 15 plate appearances).

RHP Ken Giles became the third pitcher in club history to record a save in each of the Astros' first two games. Giles, who has allowed one hit and one walk with five strikeouts over two appearances this season, joined LHP Billy Wagner (1997) and RHP Dave Smith (1987).

C Brian McCann recorded his first hit with the Astros, an opposite-field solo home run against Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma in the fourth inning. Acquired from the New York Yankees on Nov. 17, 2016, McCann had gone hitless in his previous 23 at-bats against the Mariners (dating to July 18, 2015).

RHP Lance McCullers allowed one run and recorded seven strikeouts over six innings. In 21 career starts at Minute Maid Park, McCullers is 10-4 with a 2.09 ERA and 152 strikeouts over 129 innings. He owns the lowest career ERA at Minute Maid Park (minimum 100 innings).