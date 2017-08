RF George Springer hit a walk-off home run in the 13th -- his fourth career walk-off hit. Springer's last start came on June 18 against the Cincinnati Reds. This is his second walk-off home run, the first coming June 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RHP David Martinez signed a minor league contract and was assigned to Triple-A Fresno. Martinez was originally signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela by Houston in 2005.