Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF George Springer has played in a major league-leading 191 straight team games, including all 162 of the Astros games in 2016 and all five this season. It's the seventh-longest streak in team history and the longest since 2B Jose Altuve played in 202 consecutive games from June 22, 2015 to Aug. 7, 2016.

LHP Dallas Keuchel was presented with his 2016 Rawlings Gold Glove Award by the Astros in a pregame ceremony Friday. Keuchel is the only pitcher in franchise history to win a Gold Glove Award and is the first Astros player at any position to win three straight Gold Glove Awards (2014-16) since Craig Biggio won four straight as a second baseman from 1994 to 1997.

RHP Collin McHugh, who began the season on the 10-day disabled list, had a rough outing and a physical setback in a Thursday start at Triple-A Fresno. He was scheduled to pitch five innings or throw about 80 pitches but only lasted one inning, allowing three runs and three hits with a walk and a strikeout in a 26-pitch stint. McHugh complained of a sore right elbow and biceps. His timetable to join the Astros is to be determined.