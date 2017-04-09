Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel became the fourth pitcher in major league history to work at least seven innings and allow two hits or fewer in each of his first two starts of a season, joining RHP Nolan Ryan (1979), RHP Tom Phoebus (1970), and RHP Lon Warneke (1934). Keuchel leads the American League in home ERA since 2014 at 2.35.

RHP Collin McHugh will be shut down for a minimum of six weeks because of a posterior impingement of his right elbow. McHugh opened the season on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis and left his rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Fresno after one inning with elbow discomfort. He will be reevaluated following the six-week period.

LF Marwin Gonzalez recorded an RBI single in the fourth inning and became the first Houston player to notch and RBI in each of his first three starts since Hunter Pence in 2009. Gonzalez finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, including a run-scoring groundout in the ninth inning. He has started at three different positions thus far, including first base and third base against the Seattle Mariners.

C Brian McCann pulled to within five homers of tying Roy Campanella for 10th place in major league history for homers by a catcher with his solo shot in the third inning, the 234th of his 13-year career. Campanella hit 239 as a backstop from 1948-57.