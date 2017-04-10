Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Devenski became the second reliever in major league history Sunday to start a season with consecutive outings of four innings with seven strikeouts, joining Twins RHP Liam Hendricks (2013). Devenski has worked eight innings with 14 strikeouts and one run allowed this season.

2B Jose Altuve recorded his 200th career stolen base and first multi-hit game of the season Sunday against the Royals. It marked the second consecutive season in which Altuve recorded his first multi-hit game in the seventh game. Altuve won the 2016 American League battle title and finished with 216 hits. He is the seventh player in club history with at least 200 steals and is three steals from passing Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell.

CF George Springer clubbed his fourth home run of the season to lead off the first inning Sunday against the Royals, becoming the first player in major league history with three leadoff homers in his club's first seven games. Springer, whose 12 career leadoff homers rank third in club history, matched the team record for home runs in the first seven games of a season.

DH Evan Gattis drew a bases-loaded walk in the 12th inning against the Royals on Sunday, his career-high third walk of the game. Gattis finished 2-for-3 and reached base five times, also a career high. His walk-off walk was the ninth in club history and the first since Derek Bell did so in the 10th inning on July 17, 1999, against the Detroit Tigers.

RHP Lance McCullers has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his 22 starts at Minute Maid Park. The only other pitcher in club history with such a streak is Larry Dierker, who did so in 22 consecutive starts in 1970-72. McCullers also became the first Astros pitcher since Roger Clemens in 2005 to open a season with two starts of seven-plus strikeouts and two or fewer walks.