Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Chris Devenski is unlikely to be available for the duration of the Astros' series in Seattle, leaving Houston without a left-handed option out of the bullpen. He tossed four innings on 60 pitches to close out the weekend series against the Royals.

CF George Springer did not homer Monday, going hitless in four at-bats, which is becoming notable at this point in the season. He went deep three times against the Mariners in Houston and remains tied for the big-league lead with four total. His 11 leadoff home runs since the start of 2016 are the most in baseball.

LF Marwin Gonzalez's 10-game hitting streak is no more. He did reach base Monday on a sixth-inning walk, though, to extend his on-base streak to 19 games. He went 12-for-35 (.343) with three home runs and nine RBIs over the course of the hitting streak, which was the third-longest active streak in baseball, dating back to last September.

SS Carlos Correa was the one shining light for the Astros' offense Monday. He singled three times and has now reached base in all eight games to start the season. He also continues to torch the Mariners, upping his average since the start of 2016 against Seattle to .338 (26-for-77) with a pair of home runs and 12 RBIs.