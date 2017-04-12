1B Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-4 on Tuesday after starting the season in a 3-for-24 slump. Gurriel's struggles at the plate have been offset by strong defense. The Astros' Triple-A affiliate, Fresno, has two first basemen -- Tyler White and A.J. Reed -- with experience in the majors.

RF George Springer's leadoff home run was his fifth of the young season. A year ago, Springer had four home runs in the first month. He is the first player in major league history with four leadoff home runs in his team's first nine games.

RHP Mike Fiers will make his second start of the season on Wednesday. Fiers was charged with the loss in a 5-1 defeat against the Royals, despite giving up just one earned run on five hits over six innings. The heart of the Mariners' lineup might pose a problem for Fiers: Robinson Cano, Kyle Seager and Danny Valenica are a combined 11-for-29 against Fiers in their careers.

RF Josh Reddick, who had been batting eighth against left-handed pitchers, was dropped to ninth Tuesday against Seattle LHP Ariel Miranda. "I wanted to put a couple hitters in between he and (Brian) McCann," Astros manager A.J. Hinch told the Houston Chronicle. "It's no more complicated than that." Reddick and McCann were Houston's only lefties in the starting lineup.