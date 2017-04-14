FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
#US MLB
April 15, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 4 months ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve, who was 3-for-3 and scored three times, is now 7-for-15 in his past four games. He has raised his average to .275, a gain of more than 100 points in the past week.

RHP Joe Musgrove is working on his timing. "(There's) just a small tick in my delivery where I'm not timed up very well," he told the Houston Chronicle. "The past couple starts I haven't really felt all that comfortable repeating my delivery and that's something I'm usually really big on." Musgrove who got the win in the Astros' 7-5 win over Seattle on Tuesday, has allowed 12 hits in just over 10 innings this year.

C Brian McCann was the only Houston started without a hit. McCann walked twice, including with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to force in the Astros' first run.

RF Josh Reddick was moved to No. 2 in the lineup on Thursday by manager A.J. Hinch. It was the second straight lineup change for Reddick, who batted ninth on Tuesday. He's responded to the change, going 5-for-6 with four runs scored in the two games.

