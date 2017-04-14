Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve, who was 3-for-3 and scored three times, is now 7-for-15 in his past four games. He has raised his average to .275, a gain of more than 100 points in the past week.

RHP Joe Musgrove is working on his timing. "(There's) just a small tick in my delivery where I'm not timed up very well," he told the Houston Chronicle. "The past couple starts I haven't really felt all that comfortable repeating my delivery and that's something I'm usually really big on." Musgrove who got the win in the Astros' 7-5 win over Seattle on Tuesday, has allowed 12 hits in just over 10 innings this year.

C Brian McCann was the only Houston started without a hit. McCann walked twice, including with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to force in the Astros' first run.

RF Josh Reddick was moved to No. 2 in the lineup on Thursday by manager A.J. Hinch. It was the second straight lineup change for Reddick, who batted ninth on Tuesday. He's responded to the change, going 5-for-6 with four runs scored in the two games.