RHP Chris Devenski pitched a scoreless eighth inning, striking out three, on Friday night in a 7-2 victory against Oakland. Devenski lowered his ERA to 1.00 and has 17 strikeouts in 9.0 innings. He had made only two relief appearances in the Astros' first 10 games, but each one lasted four innings. He allowed three hits and one run while striking out 14 and walking one in those two stints. "It's not ideal to throw any reliever that many innings because then you have that many days off until he's fresh again," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said before Friday's game. "That's what the situations have called for. I'd expect a lot more outings of the one- and two-inning variety than the four-inning varieties , but whatever it takes." Devenski allowed one hit and struck out seven over four innings on April 9 in a 5-3 win against Seattle. Four days later he allowed three hits and one run and earned the win as the Astros defeated Kansas City 5-4. Devenski wasn't available again until Friday night. "I think the key is the innings that he pitches are really important," Hinch said. "In a perfect world everyone's pitching well. I like one-inning outings out of relievers if that's what the situation calls for. But having somebody who can go anywhere from a 10-pitch inning to a 60-pitch outing is a unique weapon."

2B Jose Altuve went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two walks, scored twice and stole a base. He has reached base safely in 11 straight plate appearances, which is two shy of the franchise record. Altuve raised his batting average from .275 to .326. "I feel good," Altuve said. "A couple days ago I wasn't doing really good, but I felt like I was getting close. It's hard to believe that you are getting better when you are striking out and hitting .150, but that was the way I felt."

LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-0) pitched his third straight gem Friday night in a 7-2 victory against the Oakland Athletics. Keuchel (2-0) allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked two. His ERA actually rose, from 0.64 to 0.86. After going 20-8 and winning the American League's Cy Young Award in 2015, Keuchel had a nightmare encore. Keuchel went 9-12 with a 4.55 ERA in 2016, and his season ended in August because of left shoulder inflammation. This year Keuchel is healthy, and he appears to have recaptured some of his Cy Young form. "I've been really feeling good with the way the ball's coming out of my hand and the shape and the movement of each and every pitch," Keuchel said. "Just been trying to go off that." Astros manager A.J. Hinch called the outing "vintage" Keuchel. "I thought he was really good," Hinch said. "He competed really well. When he got early strikes he put 'em away. When he fell behind and had some three-ball counts he found a way to get some outs."

RF Josh Reddick went 0-for-5 and lined out three times Friday night in his first game against the Oakland A's since they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 1 along with LHP Rich Hill, for RHP Jharel Cotton, RHP Frankie Montas and RHP Grant Holmes. Before the Astros' 7-2 win, the A's played a video tribute to Reddick, and he received a warm reception from fans as he ran onto the field and tipped his cap to them. When Reddick went to the plate in the first inning, the A's played his favorite walkup song -- the late George Michaels' "Careless Whisper" -- and received another ovation. "The times here were fun," said Reddick, who played 596 games for the A's from 2012 to 2016 and made the playoffs three times. "Played with some great guys here, some very memorable games. it was always fun to play here." Reddick signed a four-year, $52 million free-agent contract with Houston on Nov. 23. Astros manager A.J. Hinch had Reddick take the lineup to home plate before the game.