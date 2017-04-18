Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Alex Bregman produced his third multi-hit game in his past five starts, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bregman is batting .412 (7-for-17) with four RBIs during that span. In eight career games at shortstop, Bregman is batting .429 (9-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBIs.

RHP Chris Devenski struck out the side in the sixth inning Monday, then fanned Angels CF Mike Trout in the seventh. He has 21 strikeouts in 11 innings this season. He is the first reliever in club history to start a season by recording three-plus strikeouts in each of his first four appearances. Devenski has struck out seven of the past nine batters he has faced.

SS Carlos Correa did not play Monday as he continues to deal with residual soreness after being hit by a pitch in the left hand Saturday in Oakland. Correa was originally slated to return to action Monday, but the club viewed additional rest as being beneficial.

RHP Charlie Morton posted his first scoreless start of the season en route to his first victory with the Astros, allowing five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings Monday vs. the Angels. For Morton, it marked his first scoreless outing since April 12, 2016, against the Padres while pitching for the Phillies.